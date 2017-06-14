Giro x Mammoth - Poacher's Pipe Full Edit - Onboard Magazine

We caught a little teaser from Giro and Mammoth’s Poachers Pipe event a couple of weeks back, and now that it’s landed, the full blast of the official edit doesn’t disappoint!

Based around a burly hip feature with extra quarterpipes either side (forming a sort of short double pipe), it’s the latest in a list of great feats in snow shaping; offering the crew in attendance another end-of-season chance to throw burly stylish moves with the comp circuit done and dusted for the winter.

Needless to say, they pulled out all the bangers!

Edit featuring Giro riders: Brandon Davis, Darcy Sharpe, Gabe Ferguson, Maddie Mastro, Nils Mindnich & Sebbe De Buck

And guest poachers: Denver Orr, Kix Kamp, Scott Blum & Tyler Flanagan