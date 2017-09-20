Veroniqi Hanssen 2017 Street Part - Onboard Magazine

This Dutch girl bases herself out of Tahoe in the winters to help her “ride as much street as possible”. And last season, she sure got some keepers…

My street footage from the 2016/2017 season. Flying in from the Netherlands, I spent a lot of time snowed in and out of power in Lake Tahoe this winter, I organized as much as I could and jumped at every opportunity to go shovel and snowboard a spot. All of this was filmed by friends, most of the time it was just two of us shoveling for hours and filming each other. Filming by Andrew Percival Ivika Juergenson Additional filming by Kasandra Dolan Francis Zuber