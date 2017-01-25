Valerian Ducourtil 2016 Full Part - Onboard Magazine

Joris Doorn's pow-heavy full part from the new Different Direction movie, Gold for the Soul...

Simon Gruber is a proper G from South Tirol, and one of the more underrated Euroboarders out there right now. The kid's got skills, no...

French boss Valerian Ducourtil had a stormer throughout 2016, so here’s a wrapup full part of his stompers from shooting with the Almo Film dudes and the Vans fam.

