Torstein Horgmo FULL PART - Stronger - Onboard Magazine

Torstein’s full on face melter of a part from the Union movie gets an online rebate so you can have your mind blown once more…

Torstein Horgmo needs no introduction. But after his mockumentary epic Horgasm: A Love Story a few years back, a couple of nasty injuries and the shuttering of longtime moviemakers Standard Films – with whom Torstein had filmed the majority of his most memorable parts – the Horgmo hound dog steeze was mostly limited to some (admittedly epic) riding in the edits dropped by the Shred Bots collective and their online movies.

Not to denigrate those guys, but the Pirates (the crew who filmed Stronger) bring things to another level, and as much as Torstein’s riding works well for quick online park edits, when he turns it up to 11 on the streets and in the backcountry you want to see that presented as cinematically as possible.

For this part, he certainly went to 11, and the Pirates silver screened the shit out of it. Epic.