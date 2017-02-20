Tommi Ollikainen Full Part from Snackbreak's 'Deviate' - Onboard Magazine

No reason not to like this. Tommi Ollikainen turns up with a heavy street part from Snackbreak‘s most recent movie ‘Deviate’.

Featuring spots and shots from the crew’s Canadian curb-side exploits – as well as the odd bit of powder boosting – Tommi’s done good getting in a whole bunch of legit kinked handrails, some intro obstacle gapping, and a tasty wallride/redirect in the middle to mix things up.

Props to this pan-global set of rippers for keeping the footage coming.