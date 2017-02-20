Tommi Ollikainen Full Part from Snackbreak's 'Deviate' - Onboard Magazine

Share

Rider Parts

Tommi Ollikainen Full Part from Snackbreak’s ‘Deviate’

No reason not to like this. Tommi Ollikainen turns up with a heavy street part from Snackbreak‘s most recent movie ‘Deviate’.

Featuring spots and shots from the crew’s Canadian curb-side exploits – as well as the odd bit of powder boosting – Tommi’s done good getting in a whole bunch of legit kinked handrails, some intro obstacle gapping, and a tasty wallride/redirect in the middle to mix things up.

Props to this pan-global set of rippers for keeping the footage coming.

Share

Topics:

Snackbreak Tommi Ollikainen

Related Articles

Rider Parts

Gold for the Soul - Simon Pircher Full Part

Super-sized Japan pow drops from the rail technician

Gold for the Soul - Simon Pircher Full Part
Rider Parts

Gold For The Soul - Lukas Ellensohn Full Part

'Lucky Luke' invites himself to the powder party for this full part from Gold For The Soul. As they say, "Lukas Ellensohn makes snowboarding great...

Gold For The Soul - Lukas Ellensohn Full Part
Rider Parts

Marc Swoboda - Smooth Grinder

Ain't no 'alternative facts' here. Austrian ripper Mac Swoboda sure is one smooth grinder...

Marc Swoboda - Smooth Grinder
Rider Parts

Eiki Helgason - Why Not (2005)

Throwback to a Icelandic classic from 12 years ago!

Eiki Helgason - Why Not (2005)
Rider Parts

Lorenz Vyslozil - My First Streetpart

Innsbruck and Vorarlberg street footage from local head Lorenz

Lorenz Vyslozil - My First Streetpart
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production