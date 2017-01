For his ender part in VIMANA I ONE, Aapo Enqvist said NO to park footage...

Rome’sĀ German regional teamrider Tobi Hartmuth (@kotbrats) just released his 2016 remix part. Most of the stuff was filmed with the District Crew around Southern Germany and Austria. Also he put in some unseen footage.

This Austrian dude had a mighty fine 2016 judging by this season edit of his. Some killer pow and park booter action ahead!

For his ender part in VIMANA I ONE, Aapo Enqvist said NO to park footage...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.