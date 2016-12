Watch Sami Luhtanen‘s street part without smiling, we dares ya…

Complete with dreaded-up winch man, and spots from a sketchy-ass slip and slide to graffiti covered abandoned housing, we can’t think of the last time we saw a street part that was straight up gnarly in the same way.

Sami teams up with Niko Länsiö and Rastaman to bring you the full-on experience, and fucking nails it.