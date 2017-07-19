Romain De Marchi - Wildcats Never Die Full Part - Onboard Magazine

Don’t ask how but we seem to have slept on this when it dropped late last winter. We’re guessing you did too; shame on us all. But now all is remedied and we can all enjoy some classic, full bore Romain boarding in his part from last winter’s epically old-school shred flick, Wildcats Never Die. RDM’s clearly still sending it HARD both on and off the hill. Always a pleasure to watch.

The Instagrams we posted in the 2016-17 season that had you most hyped. Daaamn, there's some gold in here...

Coming straight outta Spain, Oscar Valencia spent last winter rolling through Europe with his compatriots at Friends Productions shooting for their movie, NorthCall. And here's...

Check this season's selection of powtopian bangers from Swiss ripper Mat Schaer, that made up his part from Absinthe Films' AfterForever. This is SICK.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KksO-nqjOH4 Travis’s first video part was shot all of 17 years ago, and it’s still banging. Legend has it Travis Rice rolled into Superpark at the end...

