Romain De Marchi - Wildcats Never Die Full Part - Onboard Magazine

Don’t ask how but we seem to have slept on this when it dropped late last winter. We’re guessing you did too; shame on us all. But now all is remedied and we can all enjoy some classic, full bore Romain boarding in his part from last winter’s epically old-school shred flick, Wildcats Never Die. RDM’s clearly still sending it HARD both on and off the hill. Always a pleasure to watch.
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share