Romain De Marchi - Wildcats Never Die Full Part - Onboard Magazine

Share

Rider Parts

Romain De Marchi – Wildcats Never Die Full Part

Don’t ask how but we seem to have slept on this when it dropped late last winter. We’re guessing you did too; shame on us all. But now all is remedied and we can all enjoy some classic, full bore Romain boarding in his part from last winter’s epically old-school shred flick, Wildcats Never Die. RDM’s clearly still sending it HARD both on and off the hill. Always a pleasure to watch.

Share

Topics:

full part Romain de Marchi Wildcats Never Die

Related Articles

Rider Parts

Flashback - Travis Rice in Absinthe's Transcendence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KksO-nqjOH4 Travis’s first video part was shot all of 17 years ago, and it’s still banging. Legend has it Travis Rice rolled into Superpark at the end...

Flashback - Travis Rice in Absinthe's Transcendence
Rider Parts

Mat Schaer - Absinthe AfterForever Part

Check this season's selection of powtopian bangers from Swiss ripper Mat Schaer, that made up his part from Absinthe Films' AfterForever. This is SICK.

Mat Schaer - Absinthe AfterForever Part
Rider Parts

Oscar Valencia - Full Part from 'North Call'

Coming straight outta Spain, Oscar Valencia spent last winter rolling through Europe with his compatriots at Friends Productions shooting for their movie, NorthCall. And here's...

Oscar Valencia - Full Part from 'North Call'
Crew Edits

The Pipe World

Buncha bosses give it some tech and style in the 2 Alpes stunt ditch.

The Pipe World
Features

Onboard's Top 10 Instagrams of Last Season

The Instagrams we posted in the 2016-17 season that had you most hyped. Daaamn, there's some gold in here...

Onboard's Top 10 Instagrams of Last Season
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production