It took 17 screws and four plates to get Peter Walchhofer back on his feet after his 2015 season – so we probably would have been impressed with any kind of edit from the 2016 winter. But it just so happens he’s turned out a banger!

Featuring Nine Knights footage as well as a more traditional castle spot (built out of stone), backcountry charging, sunset kicker hits and a dam drop in – the visuals are right on point, and the riding is smooth as you like. Enjoy.