Max Glatzl Full Part Remix - Onboard Magazine

Sane! crew’s Max Glatzl has gotten his Full Part Remix out right here with backcountry crud crushing, a Bear Mountain stateside section and of course plenty of park bangers from the Tyrollean area…
Full blown versatility is more than apparent from the start, and made even more obvious when you find yourself looking at tech rail tricks into a battered pipe transition, capped off with a flip to finish the line. Banging work…
