Mat Schaer - Absinthe AfterForever Part - Onboard Magazine

Check this season’s selection of powtopian bangers from Swiss ripper Mat Schaer, that made up his part from Absinthe Films’ AfterForever. This is SICK.

Mat Schaer’s AfterForever part in the latest Absinthe Productions film was pretty amazing. Filmed completely within two months and all in Switzerland the university student busted some pretty gnarly tricks seemingly without even breaking a sweat.

Speaking of sweat, if he did happen to sweat it was sweet, because nearly all his hits were pure natural ones!

Filming by David “Vlad” Vladyka and Julien Roserens

Edited by David Vladyka

Song: “Brother” by Basement Saints

basementsaints.com