Mat Schaer - Absinthe AfterForever Part - Onboard Magazine

Share

Rider Parts

Mat Schaer – Absinthe AfterForever Part

Check this season’s selection of powtopian bangers from Swiss ripper Mat Schaer, that made up his part from Absinthe Films’ AfterForever. This is SICK.

Mat Schaer’s AfterForever part in the latest Absinthe Productions film was pretty amazing. Filmed completely within two months and all in Switzerland the university student busted some pretty gnarly tricks seemingly without even breaking a sweat.
Speaking of sweat, if he did happen to sweat it was sweet, because nearly all his hits were pure natural ones!

Filming by David “Vlad” Vladyka and Julien Roserens
Edited by David Vladyka

Song: “Brother” by Basement Saints
basementsaints.com

Share

Topics:

absinthe films afterforever full part mat schaer

Related Articles

Rider Parts

Flashback - Travis Rice in Absinthe's Transcendence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KksO-nqjOH4 Travis’s first video part was shot all of 17 years ago, and it’s still banging. Legend has it Travis Rice rolled into Superpark at the end...

Flashback - Travis Rice in Absinthe's Transcendence
Rider Parts

Oscar Valencia - Full Part from 'North Call'

Coming straight outta Spain, Oscar Valencia spent last winter rolling through Europe with his compatriots at Friends Productions shooting for their movie, NorthCall. And here's...

Oscar Valencia - Full Part from 'North Call'
Crew Edits

The Pipe World

Buncha bosses give it some tech and style in the 2 Alpes stunt ditch.

The Pipe World
Features

Onboard's Top 10 Instagrams of Last Season

The Instagrams we posted in the 2016-17 season that had you most hyped. Daaamn, there's some gold in here...

Onboard's Top 10 Instagrams of Last Season
Full Movies

Flashback - The Resistance

The legendary first team movie from the legendary Forum team gets the Flashback treatment. Click play for some madness from the year 2000...

Flashback - The Resistance
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production