Laurenz Haunschmidt | Season1617 - Onboard Magazine

Laurenz Haunschmidt’s season edit is loaded with epic pow riding!
While many riders’ ‘season edits’ these days consist of little more than a few GoPro shots from their best park laps cobbled together and then whacking a spot of tinny rap underneath, Laurenz and his filmers put in a bit more effort for his 2017 highlights. It also helps that rather than just hitting the park all season long, he got out and smashed a buncha pow. Dang, this makes us yearn for winter!
