Laurenz Haunschmidt | Season1617 - Onboard Magazine

While many riders’ ‘season edits’ these days consist of little more than a few GoPro shots from their best park laps cobbled together and then whacking a spot of tinny rap underneath, Laurenz and his filmers put in a bit more effort for his 2017 highlights. It also helps that rather than just hitting the park all season long, he got out and smashed a buncha pow. Dang, this makes us yearn for winter!

Torstein's full on face melter of a part from the Union movie gets an online rebate so you can have your mind blown once more...

This flying Frenchie is part of the Matiere Blanche crew, and just dropped this greatest hits of his riding last winter...

This Siberian snowboarder used to have to wade 3km across a snow-covered lake or hitch a ride with the Inuit to get to his local...

Coming straight outta Spain, Oscar Valencia spent last winter rolling through Europe with his compatriots at Friends Productions shooting for their movie, NorthCall. And here's...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.