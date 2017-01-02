Kalle Ohlson Full Part 2016 - Onboard Magazine

Blue Tomato just released Kalle Ohlson’s full part and it’s a banger. Start 2017 right and treat your eyeballs to some stylish Swedish street snowboarding, meatballs sold separately.

Kalle Ohlson spent the winter filming with his long time homies in Pirate Movie Productions and cranked out some seriously slick footage.

His full part is beautifully shot and features a huge selection of creative street spots from all over Scandinavia, and from shipping yards to factories, Kalle’s got a trick for it. Check it out now!