Jamie’s 2016 edit is rammed full of powder, park, contest and even some dryslope shredding. Give ‘er a watch.

As expected you get the expected onslaught of brain blending spins off meaty kickers and Nicholls’ renowned rail dancing, but we were hyped to see him get a break from the man-made merry-go-round and cut loose with some pow slashes, Beemer backies and a return to his Halifax dryslope roots.

“Check out my 2016 season edit, hope you enjoy :)”