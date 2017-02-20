Gold for the Soul - Simon Pircher Full Part - Onboard Magazine

Gold for the Soul – Simon Pircher Full Part

Simon Pircher‘s Gold for the Soul part has been a stoker since we first peeped the full film in Innsbruck this Autumn – and now you can share in the joy of Japan boosting that he brings.

Being an extra-strong street technician translates to some fearless drops through tree lines, and a loose approach that sees as many faceshots as goggle taps on tree branches.

Throw in a double hit line on the backside of a dam and you can’t lose…

Different Direction’s latest movie, Gold For The Soul is about water, its energy and snowboarding. every snowboarder knows how stoked fresh snow makes us, especially when it’s falling from the sky. we get completely hyped just thinking about riding it. a fresh snowfall is just a whole load of energy waiting for someone to suck it up. we as snowboarders experience this energy first hand as it sends us charging down the mountains and through the trees with huge smiles on our faces, each face shot getting us more and more pumped.

MARCO FEICHTNER
SEBI GEIGER
ALEX FISCHER
LUKAS ELLENSOHN
JORIS DOORN
SIMON PIRCHER

a film by Sebi Madlener.

Topics:

different direction simon pircher

