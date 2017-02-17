Gold For The Soul - Lukas Ellensohn Full Part - Onboard Magazine

Gold For The Soul – Lukas Ellensohn Full Part

‘Lucky Luke’ invites himself to the powder party for this full part from Gold For The Soul. As they say, “Lukas Ellensohn makes snowboarding great again.”

Austrian up-and-comer Lukas Ellensohn always seems perma-stoked: there’s not a moment we can recall him not wearing a big smile across his chops like a badge of honour, and these good vibes flow through his full part right here.

Different Direction’s latest movie, Gold For The Soul is about water, its energy and snowboarding. every snowboarder knows how stoked fresh snow makes us, especially when it’s falling from the sky. we get completely hyped just thinking about riding it. a fresh snowfall is just a whole load of energy waiting for someone to suck it up. we as snowboarders experience this energy first hand as it sends us charging down the mountains and through the trees with huge smiles on our faces, each face shot getting us more and more pumped.

MARCO FEICHTNER
SEBI GEIGER
ALEX FISCHER
LUKAS ELLENSOHN
JORIS DOORN
SIMON PIRCHER

a film by Sebi Madlener.

production