Gold For The Soul - Alex Fischer Full Part - Onboard Magazine

Rider Parts

Gold For The Soul – Alex Fischer Full Part

Austria’s Alex Fischer always looks like he’s having the time of his life, and when you add buckets of pow to the equation that grin of his gets all the bigger. Check his frothy full part from Different Direction‘s movie, Gold For The Soul

Alex lives snowboarding. He works his ass off all summer long, except surf holidays, to get as many days as possible on a snowboard in winter. No other rider had more shooting days than the filmers did. And the Wookie totally sent it. Though there were a couple of days he couldn’t land anything, most days he was stacking footage, and more importantly each day he enjoyed snowboarding.

Topics:

Alex Fischer different direction full part gold for the soul

