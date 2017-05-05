Gigi Rüf FULL PART - Stronger - Onboard Magazine

Gigi’s full part from this season’s Union Bindings team movie is all about the Austrian boss applying his feline skills to Japanese powder. Mmmm.

This Bosstrian has enjoyed a career that’s spanned decades. From his appearances in the early Absinthe Films it was clear that there was something special about this scrawny kid from Vorarlberg and he rapidly progressed to become a mainstay of that film crew, snagged an epic Veeco biopic (9191) when he joined Volcom, and was one of the Swoosh’s flagship recruitments when they Godzilla’d their way into snowboarding.

That’s all in the past, but Gigi’s still charging and is undoubtedly still one of the best natural terrain freestylers in the game. This mellow part from Stronger will ease you nicely into the weekend, with Gigi slinking his way through an obscene amount of Japow. We know he and riding hombre Elias Elhardt have just got back from another Alaskan Odyssey, so as ever we’re hyped to check out more from one of Austria’s undisputed snowboard royalty.