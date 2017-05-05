Gigi Rüf FULL PART - Stronger - Onboard Magazine

Share

Rider Parts

Gigi Rüf FULL PART – Stronger

Gigi’s full part from this season’s Union Bindings team movie is all about the Austrian boss applying his feline skills to Japanese powder. Mmmm.

This Bosstrian has enjoyed a career that’s spanned decades. From his appearances in the early Absinthe Films it was clear that there was something special about this scrawny kid from Vorarlberg and he rapidly progressed to become a mainstay of that film crew, snagged an epic Veeco biopic (9191) when he joined Volcom, and was one of the Swoosh’s flagship recruitments when they Godzilla’d their way into snowboarding.

That’s all in the past, but Gigi’s still charging and is undoubtedly still one of the best natural terrain freestylers in the game. This mellow part from Stronger will ease you nicely into the weekend, with Gigi slinking his way through an obscene amount of Japow. We know he and riding hombre Elias Elhardt have just got back from another Alaskan Odyssey, so as ever we’re hyped to check out more from one of Austria’s undisputed snowboard royalty.

Share

Topics:

full part Gigi Ruf Stronger

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Rider Parts

Eiki Helgason - Full Part from TB20

Eiki flashes himself back to his street-slaying part in Standard Films' TB20.

Eiki Helgason - Full Part from TB20
Rider Parts

Torstein Horgmo FULL PART - Stronger

Torstein's full on face melter of a part from the Union movie gets an online rebate so you can have your mind blown once more...

Torstein Horgmo FULL PART - Stronger
Rider Parts

Circum Volution - Markus Stoffel Part

Markus Stoffel's mashup of his footage in the new RAD Movie Production flick is full of unique-looking spots...

Circum Volution - Markus Stoffel Part
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production