Flashback - Halldor Helgason in 2005's 'Why Not' - Onboard Magazine

Share

Rider Parts

Flashback – Halldor Helgason in 2005’s ‘Why Not’

Check a pint-sized Halldor tear shit up in this gem of a Flashback from 2005…

In 2005 Halldor was a mere 14-years-old but – despite his occasional affection for a bit of good old fashioned Zeaching – it was clear this Icelandic grommet had something special going on.

Much of this part from Why Not was shot at home in Iceland – including a bunch captured at the fondly-remembered Iceland Park Project summer camp on the Snæfellsjökull glacier. The IPP had injected a dose of shred-stoke to the local groms, which was in part responsible for the emergence of riders like Halldor, his brother Eiki, Gulli Gudmundsson and Viktor ‘Helgi’ Hjartarson. With their skills developing, they shipped themselves off to Sweden’s Malung snowboard school to help take their riding to the next level, and it was while over there that they’d link up with Factor Films‘ Petter Foshaug, appearing in his movies that would go on to cement ‘Team Devine’s’ status as rising stars in the snowboard world. From here, Halldor would go on to film with Standard Films and the Pirates, launch Lobster, Switchback and Atrip, take over the internet and grow a mighty fine moustache.

But back then he was just a shred-stoked kid who idolised JP Walker. As the dude behind the camera exclaims after Halldor stomps his ender, “That kid is sooo good man.” Indeed.

Share

Topics:

flashback halldor helgason

Related Articles

Rider Parts

Timmy Säisä Season Edit 2017

Timmy Säisä's 2017 edit is loaded with street shredding...

Timmy Säisä Season Edit 2017
Rider Parts

Romain De Marchi - Wildcats Never Die Full Part

Romain de Marchi's dope part from the long-awaited new Wildcats movie is one not to be missed!

Romain De Marchi - Wildcats Never Die Full Part
Rider Parts

Flashback - Travis Rice in Absinthe's Transcendence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KksO-nqjOH4 Travis’s first video part was shot all of 17 years ago, and it’s still banging. Legend has it Travis Rice rolled into Superpark at the end...

Flashback - Travis Rice in Absinthe's Transcendence
Rider Parts

Mat Schaer - Absinthe AfterForever Part

Check this season's selection of powtopian bangers from Swiss ripper Mat Schaer, that made up his part from Absinthe Films' AfterForever. This is SICK.

Mat Schaer - Absinthe AfterForever Part
Rider Parts

Oscar Valencia - Full Part from 'North Call'

Coming straight outta Spain, Oscar Valencia spent last winter rolling through Europe with his compatriots at Friends Productions shooting for their movie, NorthCall. And here's...

Oscar Valencia - Full Part from 'North Call'
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production