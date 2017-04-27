Flashback - Eik Helgason in Standard Films 'The Storming' - Onboard Magazine

Re-live Eiki’s barnstorming full part from Standard’s 2010 release…

Way back in the day, shortly after dinosaurs ruled the earth and before everyone just posted anything they did to Instagram as soon as it happened, there were lots of companies making snowboard movies. Cinematically shot compilations of a riders’ best-of-the-best tricks that hadn’t been seen by anyone that would go on for 30 minutes or more. Distributed on DVD. Imagine that! Now, such endeavours seem the sole preserve of Travis Rice and his shiny cans, whatever snowboard company can siphon off a few marketing sheckels to produce a team video one season, Absinthe and Videograss. Shame. But we digress…

Eiki Helgason has always been both freakishly talented and willing to think outside the box, and in this you see him show off his deep sack of urban tricks, pow kicker prowess and a bit of his foot-free wizardry. After cutting his teeth shooting with Factor Films and the Pirates, we were stoked to see Eiki recruited to the renowned Standard Films roster, and we remember being blown away when this part dropped back in 2010.

7 years later, it’s still legit.