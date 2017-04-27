Flashback - Eik Helgason in Standard Films 'The Storming' - Onboard Magazine

Share

Rider Parts

Flashback – Eik Helgason in Standard Films ‘The Storming’

Re-live Eiki’s barnstorming full part from Standard’s 2010 release…

Way back in the day, shortly after dinosaurs ruled the earth and before everyone just posted anything they did to Instagram as soon as it happened, there were lots of companies making snowboard movies. Cinematically shot compilations of a riders’ best-of-the-best tricks that hadn’t been seen by anyone that would go on for 30 minutes or more. Distributed on DVD. Imagine that! Now, such endeavours seem the sole preserve of Travis Rice and his shiny cans, whatever snowboard company can siphon off a few marketing sheckels to produce a team video one season, Absinthe and Videograss. Shame. But we digress…

Eiki Helgason has always been both freakishly talented and willing to think outside the box, and in this you see him show off his deep sack of urban tricks, pow kicker prowess and a bit of his foot-free wizardry. After cutting his teeth shooting with Factor Films and the Pirates, we were stoked to see Eiki recruited to the renowned Standard Films roster, and we remember being blown away when this part dropped back in 2010.

7 years later, it’s still legit.

Share

Topics:

eiki helgason flashback standard films

Related Articles

Rider Parts

Circum Volution - Markus Stoffel Part

Markus Stoffel's mashup of his footage in the new RAD Movie Production flick is full of unique-looking spots...

Circum Volution - Markus Stoffel Part
Rider Parts

Anniina Perhovaara - 2017 Street Edit

A full street part from a child? Front boards on handrails? A bit of Scott Stevens-esque one-footing? We've seen it all now.

Anniina Perhovaara - 2017 Street Edit
Rider Parts

Joel Staub Season Edit 15-16

This Swiss kid comes from a small village near Zürich, lives in Laax and is half-Mexican. Check out his bang bangs from last winter...

Joel Staub Season Edit 15-16
Rider Parts

Mikko Rehnberg - 15/16 Street Part

Finnish rookie Mikko hit the streets hard last winter, and offers up an all-street edit loaded full of hammers...

Mikko Rehnberg - 15/16 Street Part
Rider Parts

BENNY URBAN REMIX from VISITORS

Urban fire from Benny Urban in his remixed part from Videograss's new new movie, Visitors!

BENNY URBAN REMIX from VISITORS
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production