Flashback - Backstrom, Klocker & Haller in Isenseven's Kaleidoscope - Onboard Magazine

Park, pow, pipe, urban, and some of the most intense Yo-Yo battling seen since the 1980s in this three-way part from Isenseven’s 2011 movie, Kaleidoscope.

German production company Isenseven was started by a group of passionate, talented friends from around Munich, and from their humble beginnings they grew to become a major European snowboard movie-making powerhouse until the day they called time on their adventure in 2014. Over the years they became renowned for their films that melded quality riding, cinematography and music with a direction that allowed their riders personalities to shine through. To say they were successful in their hometown of Munich would be an understatement – their premieres were routinely flooded by literally thousands of eager acolytes, and even premieres for their movies’ teasers would pull in the punters. As they drew riders from further afield in Europe and beyond to their fold, coupled with their relentless premiere tours spreading the good word to all four corners of the world, they cemented themselves as a major Euro film crew.

Kaleidoscope was their 2011 release, and had a roster stacked with some of Europe’s finest – at the time some of the guys were still on the come up – like Ludde Lejkner, Ethan Morgan, DBK and Fredi Evensen, and featured the quality filming, electro pop and intro skits that were Isenseven’s calling card. A perfect example of which is this three-way part featuring Kevin Backstrom, Tom Klocker and Christian Haller. The 80s-style Yo-Yo battle is certainly memorable, the music in the Isen groove, and of course the riding and editing on point. It must be said it was also the first time many kids would be introduced to these riders’ budding talent.

Enjoy the Flashback!