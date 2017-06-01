Evgeniy Joon Ivanov Full Part from 'Turn' - Onboard Magazine

This Siberian snowboarder used to have to wade 3km across a snow-covered lake or hitch a ride with the Inuit to get to his local mountain. Seems to have paid off, though, because this is a part loaded with solid street and powder shredding.

Quiksilver presents : Evgeniy Joon Ivanov and his remixed part from “Turn” movie.

Filmers: Alexandr Dorinov (Unity Films), Maxim Lyamenkov(Monsterhouse production)

Additional Footage: Sergey Firsov, Mikhail Moroz, Andrey Isakin, Batyr Morgachev, Dima Sidorov

Edited by Maxim Lyamenkov (Monsterhouse production)