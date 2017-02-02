Eiki Helgason - Why Not (2005) - Onboard Magazine

Eiki Helgason – Why Not (2005)

Flashback to 2005 now with Eiki Helgason in ‘Why Not’…

Believe it or not, this was the last of the Team Devine films to be fully Iceland based before the boys headed out into the world to shoot projects; and if you have any recollection of 2005 at all you’ll know that this was well ahead of the curve.

It’s still a pleasure to watch today – and when you pair up this with Eiki’s 2005 skate edit you can properly see the roots of a lot of the riding he puts on film today.

