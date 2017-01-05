Dario Burch - The Season's Selection (CRMY) - Onboard Magazine

Rider Parts

Dario Burch – The Season’s Selection (CRMY)

Swiss woodsman Dario Burch pairs up some serious DIY log work at Laax with resort-side spots for his Season Selection of clips from last winter…

Combo-ing less regularly seen features and lines works well too – making for an edit that’s got plenty of variety, without having to dip into the standard clips and tricks.

Doesn’t hurt that the ender is an absolute mind bender either…

