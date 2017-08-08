Clemens Millauer - SUMMER MIXTAPE 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Clemens Millauer – SUMMER MIXTAPE 2017

Clemo brought the heat this summer!

Cover photo by Patrick Steiner

With the sad news that Dachstein will be shutting its summer park for good, Clemens Millauer sees it off with a fitting tribute. Filmed above 3000m through the hot months, this is his summer mixtape, as that’s what the cool kids seem to be calling their season edits these days.

But yeah… what? It’s almost four minutes of pure technical park assault, with silky park jumps melting into rail line wizardry that not only looks as hard as it is but looks good too. Butter smooth back 2 on to pretz, both ways. Side hit double backies over friends. And the ender… He’s been working on that for since at least last summer in Australia.

Whilst most top level park riders hunker down to work on tricks for PyeongChang 2018, coming in hot, it’s refreshing to see some fun being had, as well as some next level video tech. Fire.

