The last part of Postland’s 2016 movie The Fourth Wall and it’s heavy. Check Bob van Unnik doing battle with the streets and the 5-0…

This is the very last part we got. Bob Van Unnik got ender part. In Japan, we found a quad kink that he tried to switch 5050. Unfortunately he didn’t get it, and that night during a party he got arrested and spent 3 days in jail. The day he got released we went back to the quad kink and he landed the trick.

