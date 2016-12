Banging full urban part from this Polish homie who’s got all the angles covered…

Every winter is severe in Poland. That’s just a Stereotype, last winter was the worst over the last five years. Despite that with motivated crew we managed to film a full street movie called “Stereotypes”.

Ideas for DIY spots, wheelbarrow, kilof, old combi car and lots of shoveling that’s what Adrian Smardz needed to film his shots for the movie. Watch the best ones in his reedited videopart.