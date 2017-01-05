Aapo Enqvist - Vimana I ONE Full Part - Onboard Magazine

For his ender part in VIMANA I ONE, Aapo Enqvist said NO to park footage…

Refusing to use any park footage his part is full of heavy street hammers. Aapo Enqvist`s perfectly mixes new-school flair with old-school style.

Edited by NoBudgetProd – Lowe Andersson

Music by Sekaannus – Valkoinen Vankila