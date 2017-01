Aapo Enqvist - Vimana I ONE Full Part - Onboard Magazine

Marc Grossgasteiger got busy last season and racked up a whole bunch of pow, street and big booter footy. This is his greatest hits...

This Austrian dude had a mighty fine 2016 judging by this season edit of his. Some killer pow and park booter action ahead!

Refusing to use any park footage his part is full of heavy street hammers. Aapo Enqvist`s perfectly mixes new-school flair with old-school style.

Another stormer from the Vimana team movie, this time it's Saku Tiilikainen bringing the HEAT.

Rad Movie Production have a new movie titled 'Circum Volution', and this is Valentin Zimmermann's footy from it!

