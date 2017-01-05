Aapo Enqvist - Vimana I ONE Full Part - Onboard Magazine

Share

Rider Parts

Aapo Enqvist – Vimana I ONE Full Part

For his ender part in VIMANA I ONE, Aapo Enqvist said NO to park footage…

Refusing to use any park footage his part is full of heavy street hammers. Aapo Enqvist`s perfectly mixes new-school flair with old-school style.

Edited by NoBudgetProd – Lowe Andersson
Music by Sekaannus – Valkoinen Vankila

Share

Topics:

Aapo Enqvist vimana

Related Articles

Rider Parts

Eiki Helgason - NoToBo Full Part

For a Thursday throwback we decided to revisit Eiki Helgason's classic full part from Sexual Snowboarding's NoToBo...

Eiki Helgason - NoToBo Full Part
Rider Parts

Tom Tramnitz 2016 Season Edit

This Austrian dude had a mighty fine 2016 judging by this season edit of his. Some killer pow and park booter action ahead!

Tom Tramnitz 2016 Season Edit
Rider Parts

Marc Grossgasteiger | Season Video 2016

Marc Grossgasteiger got busy last season and racked up a whole bunch of pow, street and big booter footy. This is his greatest hits...

Marc Grossgasteiger | Season Video 2016
Rider Parts

Valentin Zimmermann Full Part from Circum Volution

Rad Movie Production have a new movie titled 'Circum Volution', and this is Valentin Zimmermann's footy from it!

Valentin Zimmermann Full Part from Circum Volution
Rider Parts

Saku Tiilikainen 2016 FullPart from VIMANA I ONE

Another stormer from the Vimana team movie, this time it's Saku Tiilikainen bringing the HEAT.

Saku Tiilikainen 2016 FullPart from VIMANA I ONE
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production