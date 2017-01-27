10 TRICKS - Maximilian Preissinger at Laax - Onboard Magazine

Hit play to watch some super stylish, mellow tricks from this slopestyle ripper. When he’s not sending backside 10 doubles on the biggest kicker in the park you’ll find Maxi lurking around the rails with his signature tall-guy steez. We grabbed him in Laax for a couple of tricks and this edit is the result. Kid’s got steez for sure!
Film/edit: Sam Oetiker
Music: ‘Charisma’ by Matt Goodman/Matthew Bento/Rhys Michael McCafferty
