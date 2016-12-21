Sanesemilia - Full Movie - Onboard Magazine

Sanesemilia – Full Movie

The Sane! crew from Innsbruck hit a home run with their new movie, Sanesemilia. Press play and enjoy the fruits of this IBK-based crew’s seasonal labours. And make sure you check out what they’re all about in our Crew’d Up feature on the Sane! Gang

We are proud to present our 7th full movie called ‘Sanesemilia’. The gang has been killing it in every terrain all around the globe last season. So lean back, make yourself comfortable and enjoy our latest flick!

Riders: MICHI SCHATZ I STEVE GRUMSER I MAX GLATZL I SIMON PIRCHER I THOMAS HÖRHAGER I PHIL SCHORP I DOMINIK BRUNNER I BENNO BAUER I TOBIAS WINKEL I STEVE KÜBERL I JULIA BAUMGARTNER I MARIO KÄPPELI I STEVE SPISS I ETHAN MORGAN I MARVIN SALMINA I PEDA WALCHHOFER I LUKI BRANDAUER I MAX ZEBE I LORENZ VYSLOZIL

