Rip Curl - Gozaimasu Full Movie - Onboard Magazine

Rip Curl sent some of their Argentinian team to Japan and guess what? The snow was pretty good and the culture was different. And stuff.

Whilst this isn’t quite the level of plot twist you’d expect from an M. Night Shyamalan movie, Matías Radaelli and Nicolás Fuentes llevaron do an ace job of tearing up the soft stuff, with bonus urban and ninja scenes to boot.

Though we’ve seen Tokyo pedestrian crossings set to taiko drums a thousand times by now, there’s still nothing quite like seeing South Americans taking on the European Alps, putting their technical skills and ballsiness to good work on some of the craziest steeps around Thyon and Grindelwald. The same goes for the Andorran terrain that kicks in before the end, making the Euro portion of this film look like the dream trip!