FLASHBACK: Robot Food's Afterbang, Lame & Afterlame FULL MOVIES - Onboard Magazine

It’s hard to mathematically fathom how much of an impact the Robot Food trilogy of movies have had on snowboarding, but they are without doubt some of the most cherished movies in snowboarding’s colourful history.

Combining a legendary rider list with light-hearted pop tunes and quirky, ahead-of-its-time editing, Afterbang, Lame & Afterlame are simply essential movies for every snowboarder.

Someone, (we’re not sure if this is the official Robot Food Vimeo channel or an imitator), has done all of snowboarding a solid one and uploaded all three movies in 720p for us to re-watch, watch for the first time, or even download, so do yourself a favour and re-live the magic right now: