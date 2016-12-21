FLASHBACK: Robot Food's Afterbang, Lame & Afterlame FULL MOVIES - Onboard Magazine

Full Movies

FLASHBACK: Robot Food’s Afterbang, Lame & Afterlame FULL MOVIES

It’s hard to mathematically fathom how much of an impact the Robot Food trilogy of movies have had on snowboarding, but they are without doubt some of the most cherished movies in snowboarding’s colourful history.

Combining a legendary rider list with light-hearted pop tunes and quirky, ahead-of-its-time editing, Afterbang, Lame & Afterlame are simply essential movies for every snowboarder.

Someone, (we’re not sure if this is the official Robot Food Vimeo channel or an imitator), has done all of snowboarding a solid one and uploaded all three movies in 720p for us to re-watch, watch for the first time, or even download, so do yourself a favour and re-live the magic right now:

Robot Food Afterbang (2002) Full Movie

Release date: 2002

Run time: 00:30:08

Tracklist / Soundtrack:

Intro: Talking Heads – Once In a Lifetime

The Faint – Agenda Suicide

The Cars – Just What I Needed

Her Space Holiday – Key Stroke

Stereo Total – I Love You, Ono

Caesars – Jerk It Out

Le Tigre – Deceptacon

The Presidents of the United States of America – Video Killed the Radio Star

Ending: Talking Heads – Once In a Lifetime

Credits: Scott Sullivan – Scarlet Utopia

Riders: Chris Engelsman, David Benedek, Jaako Seppala, Joni Makinen, Joni Malmi, JP Solberg, Jussi Oksanen, Louie Fountain, Travis Parker, Willie Yli-Luoma.

Robot Food Lame (2003) Full Movie

Release date: 2003

Run time: 00:37:25

Tracklist / Soundtrack:

Broken Spindles – Connection in Progress

Generation X – Dancing With Myself

The Postal Service – Such Great Heights

The Clash – Should I Stay or Should I Go

St Thomas – Cornerman

Spider Gang Bang – Skandal im Sperrbezirk

Röyksopp – Remind Me

Loverboy – Working for the Weekend

Young MC – Bust A Move

Tears for Fears – Everybody Wants to Rule the World

Modern English – I Melt With You

Stereo Total – L’amour

Riders: Bobby Meeks, Chris Engelsman, Christoph Weber, David Benedek, Jaakko Seppala, Josh Dirksen, Jussi Oksanen, Louie Fountain, Scotty Arnold, Scotty Wittlake, Travis Parker, Willie Yli-Luoma

Robot Food AfterLame (2004) Full Movie

Release date: 2004

Run time: 00:44:50

Tracklist / Soundtrack:

Teddybears – Yours to Keep

Norman Greenbaum – Spirit in the Sky

Telepopmusik – Genetic World

Felix Da Housecat – Ready 2 Wear

Eight Dayz – What’s So Strange About Me

Artic Heart – Graded Roses

Weezer – Lullabye for Wayne

De La Soul – Keepin’ the Faith

The Faint – Symptom Finger

Air – All I Need

Dinosaur Jr. – Budge Bug

Cut Copy – Going Nowhere

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Higher Ground

The Knife – Heartbeats

David Garza – Float Away

Herb Alpert – Taste of Honey

Riders: Hampus Mosesson, Jakob Wilhelmson, Chris Engelsman, Christoph Weber, Travis Parker, Charlie Morace, Scotty Arnold, David Benedek, Josh Dirksen, Bobby Meeks, Giom Mori7 and Louie Fountain.

