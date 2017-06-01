Flashback - Euro Gap 3 - Onboard Magazine

This legendary 2010 reboot of the Euro Gap franchise gets the Flashback treatment this week. Starring Eero Ettala, Heikki Sorsa, Joni Malmi, Niki Korpela and a host of other heavy hitting Scandi shreds, this is one to rewatch for SURE!

In the early 2000s Finnish riders Joni Malmi and Paavo Tiikkanen were in their prime, travelling the world to tear up contests and film for the major productions of that era. But on their travels the brought along their own camcorders and set about documenting the life of a pro snowboarder as they knew it: rather than the hammer-heavy, sanitised movie or event product, this was full of slams, fuckwittery, boozing, and boyband song singing, in addition to some fine – albeit more lofi – snowboarding footage. Needless to say Euro Gap 1 and 2 were AWESOME.

Years later filmer Jaakko Itäaho (who’d produced the epic low-budget Elekrep before going on to play a major part behind the camera with Mack Dawg Productions) ran in to Joni and floated the idea of a Euro Gap 3. Malmi had been thinking the same, and quickly a tight crew was assembled with the intention to just shred for a season and make sure to have a tonne of fun while doing so.

The good vibes certainly shone through, and having given it a rewatch just now we can state that it still gets the froth for shredding, travelling and partying with the homies going as much as it did when it dropped in 2010. Enjoy!