Flashback - Euro Gap 3 - Onboard Magazine

Share

Full Movies

Flashback – Euro Gap 3

This legendary 2010 reboot of the Euro Gap franchise gets the Flashback treatment this week. Starring Eero Ettala, Heikki Sorsa, Joni Malmi, Niki Korpela and a host of other heavy hitting Scandi shreds, this is one to rewatch for SURE!

In the early 2000s Finnish riders Joni Malmi and Paavo Tiikkanen were in their prime, travelling the world to tear up contests and film for the major productions of that era. But on their travels the brought along their own camcorders and set about documenting the life of a pro snowboarder as they knew it: rather than the hammer-heavy, sanitised movie or event product, this was full of slams, fuckwittery, boozing, and boyband song singing, in addition to some fine – albeit more lofi – snowboarding footage. Needless to say Euro Gap 1 and 2 were AWESOME.

Years later filmer Jaakko Itäaho (who’d produced the epic low-budget Elekrep before going on to play a major part behind the camera with Mack Dawg Productions) ran in to Joni and floated the idea of a Euro Gap 3. Malmi had been thinking the same, and quickly a tight crew was assembled with the intention to just shred for a season and make sure to have a tonne of fun while doing so.

The good vibes certainly shone through, and having given it a rewatch just now we can state that it still gets the froth for shredding, travelling and partying with the homies going as much as it did when it dropped in 2010. Enjoy!

Share

Topics:

Chris Sörman Eero Ettala euro gap 3 flashback fredu sirviö full movie hampus mosesson heikki sorsa Iikka Backström Joni Malmi jussi oksanen Lauri Heiskari markku koski Niki Korpela

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Full Movies

Benchpress The Movie

The humble bench hits new highs - this is unmissable.

Benchpress The Movie
Full Movies

Ride & Create - Full Movie

Russian touring from Caucasus to Sochi with Ride & Create

Ride & Create - Full Movie
Full Movies

Cottage Guys - 'Guys' Full Movie

Radical stomps and slams from this Norwegian rookie crew that are fully on the come-up...

Cottage Guys - 'Guys' Full Movie
Full Movies

When The Mountains Were Wild - Full Film

Man-powered backcountry exploration in Albania

When The Mountains Were Wild - Full Film
Full Movies

Flashback - Airblaster's December

"Hope it gives you a new perspective on stuff," says Travis Parker of Airblaster's Eastern Euro roadtrip movie that was light on the stunts and...

Flashback - Airblaster's December
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production