Drink Water boys Austin Smith, Bryan Fox and Curtis Ciszek established the splendidly-titled Drink Water Media House a couple years back, and ENERGY is their newly released full movie. Go check it for some awesomeboarding!

This from Austin:

We made a movie for you, it will be watchable and shareable tonight at 7pm PST.

It is a little longer than our others and Bryan has requested you put your phone down and fully indulge.

Enjoy!