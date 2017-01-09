Crétins des Alpes / Happy Go Lucky - Full Movie - Onboard Magazine

We’ve been dripping individual episodes from the latest Almo Film project, but now you get to click play and enjoy the full shebang with your beverage of choice.

We’ve been hyped on what the Almo crew cooked up this winter – effectively an exposé of their lives and winters – and will certainly be checking the whole movie with a brew tonight. We suggest you do the same!

As they say… “Welcome to our life, welcome to our season…”

A film by : Morgan Le Faucheur

Riders:

Mathieu Crepel, Victor Daviet, Thomas Delfino, Sylvain Bourbousson, Victor de Le Rue, Sébastien Konijnenberg, Jørn Simen Aabøe, Johann Baisamy, Valérian Ducourtil, Cody Booth, Zach Clanton

Production : Almo Film
Caméra : Ben Nardini, Evan Rouillard, Morgan Le Faucheur
Montage : Ben Nardini, Le Faucheur Morgan
Artwork : David Tchag
Supervision musicale : Alex Nebout, Morgan Le Faucheur

Quiksilver / Salomon Snowboards / Billabong / Nixon / PICTURE ORGANIC CLOTHING / BLUE TOMATO / Smith.

Check all the individual episodes here

Topics:

almo film cretins des alpes / happy go lucky Mathieu Crepel Morgan Lefaucheur Sylvain Bourbousson thomas delfino valerian ducourtil

