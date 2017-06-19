Circum Volution - Full Movie - Onboard Magazine

Circum Volution – Full Movie

Tight full flick from this crew of Swiss ams who are big fans of turning and jumping and jibbing and stomping on their snowboards.

We’ve dropped a few parts of this movie already – and from the outset it seemed to be a solid mix of creative and traditional shredding – but here’s the full shebang in all its glory. Enjoy!

Circum Volution is said to be the art of turning around the central axis, a concept snowboarders constantly work on to master and defy physics.

This simple and most important idea of turning around, inspired RAD Movie Production for their third project “CIRCUM VOLUTION”.

STARRING:
William Arnold, Yannick Imboden, Pierre Clivaz, Jonas Zbinden, Roberto Zumstein, Ariana Bellwald, Tim Basler, Markus Stoffel, Valentin Zimmermann, Matthias Schwestermann, Jannick Jungo and Friends

EDITOR:
Janis Perren

FACEBOOK –> facebook.com/radmovieproduction
INSTAGRAM –> @radmovie_production

Full Movies

