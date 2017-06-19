Circum Volution - Full Movie - Onboard Magazine

Tight full flick from this crew of Swiss ams who are big fans of turning and jumping and jibbing and stomping on their snowboards.

We’ve dropped a few parts of this movie already – and from the outset it seemed to be a solid mix of creative and traditional shredding – but here’s the full shebang in all its glory. Enjoy!

Circum Volution is said to be the art of turning around the central axis, a concept snowboarders constantly work on to master and defy physics.

This simple and most important idea of turning around, inspired RAD Movie Production for their third project “CIRCUM VOLUTION”.

William Arnold, Yannick Imboden, Pierre Clivaz, Jonas Zbinden, Roberto Zumstein, Ariana Bellwald, Tim Basler, Markus Stoffel, Valentin Zimmermann, Matthias Schwestermann, Jannick Jungo and Friends

Janis Perren

