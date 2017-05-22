Benchpress The Movie - Onboard Magazine

The humble bench is having a renaissance moment in snowboarding right now – and when future generations look back on 2017, Benchpress The Movie will undoubtedly be held as one of the highest water marks.

Following on from March’s Bench Heaven spectacle, Benchpress return with a half hour film featuring some of the globe’s greatest public seat saboteurs – and trust us when we say that you’ll be wanting to grind this up into a fine paste and mix it into every meal you ever eat from now on.

Enclosed in the movie is the potential to create a sub-sect of street snowboarding that reflects the slappy-curb, low octane/highly infectious revolution that’s taken hold in skateboarding in recent years -a different calibre of riding that rejects the Real Snow style ‘biggest feature wins’ aesthetics, in favour of doing the raddest shit possible with the most readily available obstacles in any given landscape.

Maybe we’re getting carried away there, but who cares? Even if we never see a bench trick again, we can go forward happy having seen this. Benchpressers we salute you.

Featuring: Max Warbington, Gus Warbington, Brandon Reis, Toni Kerkelä, Ryan Paul, Fredrik Perry, Ted Borland, Chris Beresford, Jesse Burtner, Dave Marx, Jeff Holce, Seamus Foster, Torstein Horgmo, Jed Anderson, Joe Sexton, Gus Engle, Matt Heneghan, Mats Tambini, Matt Butel, Sean Genovese, Kristoffer Lerånd, Eirik Nesse, Even Brekke, Matt Bernard, Jesse Paul, Jon Stark, Kevin Hanson, Len Roald Jorgensen, Håvard Roald, Jonas Steen, Pål Brekka, Thov Sanden, Scott Stevens, Ethan Morgan, Halldor Helgason, Ben Bogart, Corey McDonald, Dillon Ojo, Jesse Paul, Danny Larsen, Tim Eddy, Hannah Eddy, Garrett Read, Logan Beaulieu, Aleksander Østreng.

