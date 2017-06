Fridays at Fonna are a ridiculously long standing Norwegian tradition now – and as glacier time rolls around, many of the usual suspects have gathered to take part in the annual ritual.

Spotted in Mushroomcrew’s latest, you’ll see Kristoffer Lerånd, Len Jørgensen, @sitskidan, Jessi Blackwell, Thomas Hübert, Tobias Himmelstrup & Øivind Fykse settling in for the summer; understandably stoked, and with more than a few tricks up their sleeves.