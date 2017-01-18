First Freeride World Qualifier in Japan - Travis Rice Wins With A Crazy Run! - Onboard Magazine

By all accounts the first ever Freeride World Qualifier in Hakuba, Japan was a roaring success. Not only did Travis Rice announce a surprise last minute entry, but on the day he blew the field and contest to pieces with the amazing run above. Here’s us hoping that this will inspire him and other big names to properly join the Freeride World Tour and make it the best competition in our sport.

Rice crusty. Photo: Freeride World Tour/J. Bernard

Politics aside, the rest of the field was rockin’ too, despite pretty flat light (well, it is Japan, land of the falling snow). Local boy Shin Biyajima was gracious in second despite the celeb pipping him to the top, and Spaniard David Vicente flowed into third.

In the woman’s Russian rider Anna Orlova scored both first place and valuable qualifying point with some aggresive charging, whilst Michaela Davis-Meehan snuck ahead of Erika Vikander for second.

Anna Orlova was all over the podium. Photo: Freeride World Tour/J. Bernard

You can catch the whole proceedings again below if you missed it. Oh, and the tour itself kicks off in ten days!