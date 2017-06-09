elooa Camp Good Times Highlights 2017 - Onboard Magazine

Kaunertal’s always one of winter’s late openers, and in amongst their annual Spring Classics series they squeeze out every last possible session going.

Case in point, see the highlights from elooa and Nitro‘s Camp Good Times, delivering exactly what it says on the tin for a tonne of visitors and team members up on the glacier.

Serving as a perfect transition into the sunnier months, if you’re seeking to find more in a similar vein, check out our piece on summer snowboarding and head out to find your own good times.