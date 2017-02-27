Eiki Helgason's First Day on a Snowskate - Onboard Magazine

Eiki Helgason’s First Day on a Snowskate

With a distinct lack of snow in Iceland this year, Eiki Helgason needed his daily dose of progression so nabbed himself one of those Ambition Snowskates. Dude took to it like a duck to water…

