Eiki Helgason - Bonus ISLAND BORN Interview - Onboard Magazine

Eiki Helgason – Bonus ISLAND BORN Interview

Eiki’s ISLAND BORN project last year was a dope full part/documentary/zine threesome that the elder Helgason brother produced with riding solely from his home island of Iceland. The documentary third saw Last Resort’s Stan follow Eiki around gaining an insight into Icelandic culture, geography and the area in which the Helgasons grew up. Naturally, not everything made the cut and this miniramp interview was one of the parts left out but, apparently like Icelandic shark meat, it was buried underground for six months where it fermented, and is now edible.

“We have sour sheep balls; they’re delicious.”

