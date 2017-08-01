Ziga Rakovec - Dachstein Forever - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

Ziga Rakovec – Dachstein Forever

As he’s done for countless years before, Slovenian rider Ziga Rakovec recently hit up the notorious summer hotspot of Dachstein. Unknowingly it was to be his last of many sessions there, as shortly after filming this it was announced that the Superpark Dachstein would close its doors due to ‘increasing glacial retreat in the park area.’

“My filmer Denis Janezic and I made an full part from Dachstein without prior knowledge its going to be our last edit from this magnificent place,” says Ziga.

So it appears that the long days shredding Dachstein glacier and spending afternoons and evenings camping out in the valley, a staple ingredient of many Euro snowboarders’ summer schedules, are no more. With glaciers around the world continuing to retreat, it’s hard not to think that this – and the recent news about Camp of Champions in Whistlers being shuttered for similar reasons – is the beginning of the end of summer glacier snowboarding as we know it.

Here’s the official word from the park crew…

In the last weeks there have been repeated rumors about the future of the Superpark Dachstein. Please notice the official statement of the park´s operator, the Planai-Hochwurzen-Bahnen: “After many great years of Superpark on the Dachstein glacier, we’ve heavy-heartedly decided that we will not rebuild Dachstein Superpark in the upcoming fall. One important reason is the increasing glacial retreat in the park area. It is definitely unjustifiable that we were already forced to damage the glacial ice sheet during the build-up. It’s the dictate of the moment to preserve the glacial substance. We ask you to understand the justified criticism of environmentalists. We most cordially thank all our loyal guests. Needless to say, we will again put all our force and dedication into Superpark Planai. The regular ski operation will start in fall with the first onset of winter. The same holds true for the cross-country ski trail.”

A post shared by Superpark Dachstein (@superpark_dachstein) on

Share

Topics:

dachstein ziga rakovec

Related Articles

Crew Edits

Julian Wiesinger - Summer Season

Here's a spot of summer season shredding in the Superpark Dachstein from young buck Julian Wiesinger.

Julian Wiesinger - Summer Season
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production