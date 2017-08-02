After Winter 2017 - More DIY Patch Boarding From Viorel Corbu - Onboard Magazine

Romanian rider Viorel Corbu popped onto our radar last summer with his refusal to let summer get in the way of his dreams. One year on, he’s built his DIY patch park anew and is back with another edit. Here’s how the 2017 patch mission went down in his own words…

After packing our supplies, we made our way to the cable car. Jumping on the last lift was part of our plan to avoid the touristy madness. Up on the plateau, it was misty and hazy, but in a momentary window, I managed to show Marius a snow strip next to the Costila relay. It’s the area in which the action will take place in the upcoming week. We arrive at our chalet in the evening, unpack, prepare our backpacks, shovels and we head out to the spot. Two days ago, we surveyed the terrain, so this is a sure shot. We delimitate the area and start cooling off in the frozen snow. After 30 minutes the rain starts and we insist with carrying on with our work until the weather takes a turn for the worse.

The next day, the sky was overcast and we experienced rain, hail fog and unstoppable wind. We strived to shoot time-lapses without success and towards the end of the day we were lucky enough to get a two-hour window for our footage. The next two days were rain free and after 17 hours of works, we’re starting to see and enjoy our end result. Sergiu was eagerly awaiting to start his drone and get the first shots. However, the day had almost passed…