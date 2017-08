Ultra low tide in Les 2 Alpes didn’t stop these local rippers tearing up a snowpark made of more glacial ice than snow…

Though the 2 Alpes glacier had to be closed for 13 straight days this summer due to heat-induced low tide, it opened once more and Kevin Marchal headed up to bag the hammers from the homies and pull together White Addiction Episode 3…

Riders: Jacob Roberts, Mike Mckernan, Aleix Calderon, Gian Marco Maiocco, André Strazzu, Davide Boggio