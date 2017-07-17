White Addiction Episode 1 - New Summer Series from Les 2 Alpes - Onboard Magazine

Crew Edits

White Addiction Episode 1 – New Summer Series from Les 2 Alpes

Les 2 Alpes is on FIRE right now. Seems like half of snowboarding is currently camped out at the French glacier, and the sheer number of edits and Grams dropping regularly from there at the moment is insane. 

2 Alpes local Kevin Marchal is embedded on the glacier for the summer, and has started cutting together the footage he’s been stacking into these White Addiction episodes that will drop through the remaining weeks. Enjoy!

This is how we spend our summer holidays in the French Alps! Follow the European snowboard scene shredding Deux Alpes Snowpark all summer long! This is White Addiction – Episode 1.

Featuring: Arthure Ney | Jacob Roberts | Icaro Cannons Rodriguez | Aleix Calderon | Luca Fiorini | Sparrow Knox

