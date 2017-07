Homeboy Kevin Marchal is back with the second of his Les 2 Alpes-based summer shred series – White Addiction. Buncha fine jib and jump ripping in this!

Here we go for the 2nd Episode!

Follow the European snowboard scene shredding Deux Alpes Snowpark all summer long!

Feat: Arthure Ney, Stuart Innes, Jacob Roberts, Pau Bardaji, Joe Simpson, Jake Simpson, Luca Fiorini, Joonas Eloronta, Jessi Blackwell