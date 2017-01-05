Travis Rice Rips Powder in Jackson Hole - Onboard Magazine

Watch Travis Rice, Mark Carter and Rob Kingwill make the very best of one of the deepest Decembers on record over in Trav’s spiritual home of Jackson Hole.

It’s dumping over in Jackson Hole. Like, 86 inches dumping.

Join Travis Rice, Mark Carter and Rob Kingwill as they take full advantage of the fantastic early season conditions with some flowing tits-deep tree runs. If only we could say that the conditions were equally good over here in Europe, eh?

The riding in this one is fairly low-key by Travis’ standards, but nevertheless, it’s rad to see that when he’s not boosting off cornices in Alaska, he’s also content just ripping around the resort like you and I.