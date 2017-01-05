Travis Rice Rips Powder in Jackson Hole - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

Travis Rice Rips Powder in Jackson Hole

Watch Travis Rice, Mark Carter and Rob Kingwill make the very best of one of the deepest Decembers on record over in Trav’s spiritual home of Jackson Hole.

It’s dumping over in Jackson Hole. Like, 86 inches dumping.

Join Travis RiceMark Carter and Rob Kingwill as they take full advantage of the fantastic early season conditions with some flowing tits-deep tree runs. If only we could say that the conditions were equally good over here in Europe, eh?

The riding in this one is fairly low-key by Travis’ standards, but nevertheless, it’s rad to see that when he’s not boosting off cornices in Alaska, he’s also content just ripping around the resort like you and I.

Share

Topics:

jackson hole mark carter travis rice

Related Articles

Crew Edits

CRÉTINS DES ALPES / HAPPY GO LUCKY: CHAPTER 4 - BAKER

The latest in Almo Film's Cretins des Alpes/Happy Go Lucky minimovie series is all about Baker, baby...

CRÉTINS DES ALPES / HAPPY GO LUCKY: CHAPTER 4 - BAKER
Crew Edits

Levi Snowpark Opening Week 2016

Zenja Potapov hit up our old haunt of Levi, Finland for the opening week of their Southpark. Check him and the homies getting hyped on...

Levi Snowpark Opening Week 2016
Crew Edits

Deep White Cut - From Hokkaido to Riksgränsen

A short snowboard film from Hokkaido and Riksgränsen with Viktor Björnström, Anton Forsén and Kajsa Määttä riding an absolute shit-ton of pow...

Deep White Cut - From Hokkaido to Riksgränsen
Crew Edits

Snackbreak: Whistler New Year's Special

The Snackbreak crew made vacay in Whistler over the holidays, and rang in 2017 with a rad roster of homies. Click play and enjoy!

Snackbreak: Whistler New Year's Special
Crew Edits

GOLPARKEN V - THE END

Greatest hits from last winter's hammer setup in Golparken...

GOLPARKEN V - THE END
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production