Torgeir Bergrem - One Line in Corvatsch - Onboard Magazine

Share

Crew Edits

Torgeir Bergrem – One Line in Corvatsch

Corvatsch hosted the Stomping Grounds park the other week – a late-season pro park of epic dimensions. Torgeir Bergrem was there with the rest of the Norwegians, and threw out this tiiiiight line – Method, front 12, Cab 10, and a siiiick back 5 tail transfer. Wallop!

Share

Topics:

Corvatsch torgeir bergrem

Related Articles

Crew Edits

Ståle and Torgeir Smash Corvatsch Park and Powder

Firey end-of-season park and pow goodness from Ståle and Torgeir

Ståle and Torgeir Smash Corvatsch Park and Powder
Crew Edits

Oslo Tube Cruising - Ståle Sandbech & Friends Rip Vinterpark Pipe

Ståle headed up the Oslo superpipe for a slick spring session, with a motley crew including Terje, Torgeir and Len. Fire in the hole!

Oslo Tube Cruising - Ståle Sandbech & Friends Rip Vinterpark Pipe
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production