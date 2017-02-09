Torgeir Bergrem - A Day In The Life - Onboard Magazine

Homie Vernon Deck of Learning By Doing fame (not to mention being one of the finest shred snappers in the business) stalked Norwegian style king Torgeir Bergrem at the recent Air + Style Innsbruck.

Check this out to get an insight into what goes down behind the scenes when riders hit up major contests.

I spent the day following Pro Snowboarder Torgeir Bergrem as he competed at one of the biggest events of the season, Air & Style Innsbruck. He qualified for the main event but couldn’t quite put down his tricks, ending up 6th. His Mother and Brother were there to cheer him on.